'Deceased': FBI adds caption to profile image of Ayman al-Zawahiri after terrorist leader killed by US

Published on Aug 02, 2022 07:30 AM IST
However, at the time of publishing, the details about the slain al-Qaeda chief on the agency's website were yet to be changed to past tense.
This is how Ayman al-Zawahiri's profile image now looks like on FBI's website.
New Delhi

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has added a caption that says ‘deceased’ under the profile picture of Ayman al-Zawahiri on its website, after the Al-Qaeda chief was killed by the US in a drone strike in Kabul, last Saturday, as confirmed by President Joe Biden on Monday (local time).

This is how the FBI's profile picture of Zawahiri looked like, before his killing was confirmed:

However, it is to be noted that rest of the details on the slain 71-year-old terrorist had not been updated at the time of publishing, and talk about him in the present tense.

Zawahiri's details on FBI's website, however, are yet to be updated.
Al-Zawahiri, who was also a surgeon, was elevated as al-Qaeda's second 'General Emir’ after the terrorist group's founder and chief, Osama bin Laden, was killed by the US Navy Seals in an operation in Pakistan's Abbottabad in May 2011.

Earlier, after reports emerged, citing senior officials, that the terrorist leader had been killed by the US, President Biden, in a national address, confirmed the development.

“On Saturday, at my direction, the United States successfully conducted an airstrike in Kabul, Afghanistan that killed the emir of al-Qaeda: Ayman al-Zawahiri. Justice has been delivered,” he said in a video address.

The Democrat also said, among other things, that no civilian, including al-Zawahiri's family members, was harmed during the operation.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

