‘Deceased’: FBI adds caption to profile image of Ayman al-Zawahiri after terrorist leader killed by US
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has added a caption that says ‘deceased’ under the profile picture of Ayman al-Zawahiri on its website, after the Al-Qaeda chief was killed by the US in a drone strike in Kabul, last Saturday, as confirmed by President Joe Biden on Monday (local time).
Also Read | 'Justice delivered': Biden as Al-Qaida's al-Zawahiri who planned 9/11 killed
This is how the FBI's profile picture of Zawahiri looked like, before his killing was confirmed:
However, it is to be noted that rest of the details on the slain 71-year-old terrorist had not been updated at the time of publishing, and talk about him in the present tense.
Al-Zawahiri, who was also a surgeon, was elevated as al-Qaeda's second 'General Emir’ after the terrorist group's founder and chief, Osama bin Laden, was killed by the US Navy Seals in an operation in Pakistan's Abbottabad in May 2011.
Also Read | From a surgeon to Al-Qaeda chief: Ayman al-Zawahiri, killed by US in drone strike in Kabul
Earlier, after reports emerged, citing senior officials, that the terrorist leader had been killed by the US, President Biden, in a national address, confirmed the development.
“On Saturday, at my direction, the United States successfully conducted an airstrike in Kabul, Afghanistan that killed the emir of al-Qaeda: Ayman al-Zawahiri. Justice has been delivered,” he said in a video address.
Also Read | US used ‘flying ginsu’ missile to kill Al-Qaida's al-Zawahiri? 5 details on op
The Democrat also said, among other things, that no civilian, including al-Zawahiri's family members, was harmed during the operation.
-
Pakistan helicopter carrying army general, other top officials goes missing
A military helicopter with an army general and five others went missing on Monday during a flood relief operation in southern Pakistan, the army said. It said six people, including the army general, who commands southern 12 Corps were on board. The military did not say how long the helicopter had been missing. There hasn't been any trace of the chopper since a rescue operation began, said police official Pervez Umrani.
-
US used ‘flying ginsu’ missile to kill Al-Qaeda's al-Zawahiri? 5 details on op
Al-Qaeda head Ayman al-Zawahiri has been killed in a drone strike in Afghanistan's Kabul, US president Joe Biden said in his latest address, calling it a moment of justice for the victims of 2,977 people killed in September 11, 2001 terror attack. Here are five details on the security operation that culminated in the killing of Al-Qaida's al-Zawahiri: 1.
-
From a surgeon to Al-Qaeda chief: Ayman al-Zawahiri, killed in US drone strike
The United States has killed Al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri in a drone strike in Kabul, Afghanistan, US President Joe Biden announced on Monday (local time). Read 'Justice delivered': Biden as al-Qaida leader al-Zawahri who planned 9/11 killed Here are 5 things to know about Ayman al-Zawahiri: (1.) An Egyptian national, Ayman al-Zawahiri was born on June 19, 1951, in Giza in the African nation.
-
'Justice delivered': Biden as Al-Qaeda's al-Zawahiri who planned 9/11 killed
US President Joe Biden confirmed that a US drone strike in Afghanistan over the weekend killed al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahiri, declaring "justice has been delivered". Ayman al-Zawahri "was deeply involved in the planning of 9/11 terror attacks," the US president underlined, further stressing that al-Zawahiri was Osama Bin Laden's leader. American citizens, interests and diplomats were targeted by al-Zawahiri , Biden pointed out. Here are top points on Ayman al-Zawahiri killing: 1.
-
British lawmakers to visit Taiwan later this year: Report
Britain's House of Commons' Foreign Affairs Committee is planning a visit to Taiwan probably in November or early December this year, The Guardian reported. The trip had originally been scheduled for earlier this year, the report said citing unspecified sources, adding that it was postponed due to one member of the delegation testing positive for COVID-19. Taiwan's Foreign Ministry office could not be reached immediately.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics