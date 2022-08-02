'Justice delivered': Biden as al-Qaida's al-Zawahiri who planned 9/11 killed
US President Joe Biden confirmed that a US drone strike in Afghanistan over the weekend killed al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahiri, declaring "justice has been delivered". Ayman al-Zawahri "was deeply involved in the planning of 9/11 terror attacks," the US president underlined, further stressing that al-Zawahiri was Osama Bin Laden's leader. American citizens, interests and diplomats were targeted by al-Zawahiri , Biden pointed out. The precision strike was carried out Sunday and "no civilians were hurt" in the operation.
Here are top points on Ayman al-Zawahiri killing:
1. “On Saturday, at my direction, the United States successfully conducted an airstrike in Kabul, Afghanistan that killed the emir of al-Qa’ida: Ayman al-Zawahiri. Justice has been delivered,” Biden said in a video address.
2. In the September 11, 2001, attacks, 2.977 people were killed in the United States.
3. "For decades, this man was involved in targeting of Americans, including the 2000 bombings when 17 sailors were killed," Joe Biden said, also talking about his involvement in the bombings on embassies in Kenya and Tanzania that killed 224, and wounded over 500.
4. “Tonight we made it clear: No matter how long it takes. No matter where you try to hide. We will find you,” the US President further underlined.
5. Ayman al-Zawahiri was tracked down to a home in downtown Kabul where he was hiding out with his family and the precision strike was carried out on Sunday.
6. Last year, the United States had withdrawn its troops from Afghanistan, which was followed by the Taliban takeover. The decision drew wide criticism. "We will make sure that Afghanistan does not become a terror haven again... because he is gone, and we will make sure nothing else happens," Biden said in his latest address.
7. The precision drone strike had been planned for weeks, as per a senior administration official quoted by news agency AP, and included a scale model of Zawahiri’s house in Kabul that was displayed in the White House situation room.
8. Born into a prominent Egyptian family, Zawahiri eventually founded Egyptian Islamic Jihad, which merged with al-Qaeda in 1998.
9. The US State Department had announced a reward of $25 million for information leading to Zawahiri’s capture.
10. “The security and intelligence agencies of the Islamic Emirate investigated the incident and found that the attack was carried out by American drones,” Taliban spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahed said on the strike in a house in the Sherpur district of Kabul.
(With inputs from AP)
