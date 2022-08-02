US has killed al-Qaeda leader Zawahiri in CIA drone strike: Officials
Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri has been killed in a CIA drone strike in Afghanistan, U.S. officials told Reuters on Monday, the biggest blow to the militant group since its founder Osama bin Laden was killed in 2011.
One of the officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said a drone strike was carried out by the CIA in the Afghan capital Kabul on Sunday.
Also read: US to send $550 million of new weapons to Ukraine, says official
In a statement, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid confirmed that a strike took place and strongly condemned it, calling it a violation of "international principles."
U.S. President Joe Biden will deliver remarks on Monday at 7:30 p.m. (2330 GMT) on what the White House described as a "successful counter-terrorism operation."
-
'Justice delivered': Biden as al-Qaida leader al-Zawahri who planned 9/11 killed
US President Joe Biden confirmed that a US drone strike in Afghanistan this weekend killed al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri, declaring "justice has been delivered." Ayman al-Zawahri "was deeply involved in the planning of 9/11 terror attacks, the US president underlined, further stressing thatt Zawahri was Osama Bin Laden's leader.“ On Saturday, at my direction, the United States successfully conducted an airstrike in Kabul, Afghanistan that killed the emir of al-Qa'ida: Ayman al-Zawahiri.
-
British lawmakers to visit Taiwan later this year: Report
Britain's House of Commons' Foreign Affairs Committee is planning a visit to Taiwan probably in November or early December this year, The Guardian reported. The trip had originally been scheduled for earlier this year, the report said citing unspecified sources, adding that it was postponed due to one member of the delegation testing positive for COVID-19. Taiwan's Foreign Ministry office could not be reached immediately.
-
UN chief warns world is one step from `nuclear annihilation'
The United Nations chief warned Monday that “humanity is just one misunderstanding, one miscalculation away from nuclear annihilation,” citing the war in Ukraine, nuclear threats in Asia and the Middle East and many other factors. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres gave the dire warning at the opening of the long-delayed high-level meeting to review the landmark 50-year-old treaty aimed at preventing the spread of nuclear weapons and eventually achieving a nuclear-free world.
-
US to announce $1B to states for floods, extreme heat
Vice President Kamala Harris called climate change an “immediate” and “urgent” crisis Monday as she detailed Biden administration efforts to respond to disasters such as deadly flooding in Kentucky and wildfires ravaging her home state of California. Harris was set to announce more than $1 billion in grants available to states to address flooding and extreme heat exacerbated by climate change. There were about six such disasters per year in the 1990s.
-
US to send $550 million of new weapons to Ukraine, says official
The United States announced Monday a new tranche of weapons for Ukraine's forces fighting Russia, including ammunition for increasingly important rocket launchers and artillery guns. The new $550 million package will "include more ammunition for the high mobility advanced rocket systems otherwise known as HIMARS, as well as ammunition" for artillery, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters. The assistance includes 75,000 rounds of 155 mm artillery ammunition, a statement from the Pentagon said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics