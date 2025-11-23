Zelensky can 'fight his little heart out' says Trump as US pitches Ukraine peace plan

US President Donald Trump has pressed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to accept a new 28-point peace proposal aimed at ending nearly four years of war with Russia. Speaking outside the White House on Saturday, Trump said the plan was both “good” and “necessary” to bring the conflict to a close. US President Donald Trump has urged Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy to accept a revised 28-point peace proposal.(AP)

He warned that Kyiv should agree to the proposal by Thanksgiving. When asked if this deadline marked his final offer, Trump said it was not, but stressed that peace must be achieved soon. He added that if Ukraine refused the deal, Zelensky could “fight his little heart out.”

Zelensky has not yet spoken directly with Trump since the peace plan became public earlier this week. However, he has indicated that a conversation is expected in the coming days, AP reported. Any discussion is likely to be difficult, adding to a long history of tense exchanges between the two leaders.

A central element of Trump’s proposal is the demand that Ukraine surrender the entire Donbas region in the east. Much of this territory is still under Ukrainian control, despite years of heavy fighting. Analysts from the Institute for the Study of War have assessed that, at Russia’s current pace, it would take several more years for its forces to capture the whole area.

Trump, however, maintains that Ukraine’s loss of the region is inevitable. The area includes several key cities that serve as defensive, industrial and logistical centres for Ukrainian troops, making the proposed concession deeply contentious in Kyiv.

“They will lose in a short period of time. You know so,” Trump said Friday when asked during a Fox News Radio interview about his push on Ukraine to give up the territory. “They’re losing land. They’re losing land.”

(With agency inputs)