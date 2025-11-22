Marjorie Taylor announces resignation from US Congress, Trump calls her 'traitor'

Marjorie Taylor Greene, an influential figure in the MAGA movement, who recently broke with President Donald Trump, announced she is quitting her seat in Congress. FILE PHOTO: U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) gestures, on the first day of the 119th Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S.,January 3, 2025. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo(REUTERS)

In a video posted online, the 51-year-old Republican congresswoman from Georgia, who was elected in 2020, said on Friday she had "always been despised in Washington DC and never fit in."

Greene added that she did not want her loved ones and her supports to go through “a hurtful and hateful primary against me by the President we all fought for, only to fight and win my election while Republicans will likely lose the midterms.”

"I will be resigning from office with my last day being January 5, 2026," she said.

Trump on Greene's resignation

Trump responded on his Truth Social platform by referring to the lawmaker as Marjorie "Traitor" Brown.

"For some reason, primarily that I refused to return her never ending barrage of phone calls, Marjorie went BAD," he said in the post early on Saturday morning.

This is part of a larger split in the MAGA movement, still processing the strong Democratic victories in this month's off-year elections, including the win of the Democratic socialist New York mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani.

The movement has been particularly divided on Trump's stance on releasing emails related to the case of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.