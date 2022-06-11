Home / World News / Zelensky didn't want to hear US intel info on Russia preparing to invade: Biden
Zelensky didn't want to hear US intel info on Russia preparing to invade: Biden

  • The Ukraine war has completed 100 days and Kyiv fears that the West may lose interest if the conflict lingers. 
US President Joe Biden addresses a plenary session of the 9th Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, California. (File) (AFP)
US President Joe Biden addresses a plenary session of the 9th Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, California. (File) (AFP)
Published on Jun 11, 2022 08:26 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Swati Bhasin

US president Joe Biden on Friday made a starting revelation at a Democratic fundraiser in Washington amid the Ukraine war. The conflict-torn country's president - ahead of the Russia assault - did not want to hear that Moscow was preparing to invade after inputs were collected by the US intelligence, he said.

“Nothing like this has happened since World War II. I know a lot of people thought I was maybe exaggerating. But I knew we had data to sustain he (Russian President Vladimir Putin) was going to go in, off the border, ” the US president was quoted as saying in reports.

“There was no doubt. And (Ukraine president Volodymyr) Zelensky didn't want to hear it.”

Ahead of the Moscow assault on February 24, the West had repeatedly expressed concerns about the military build up near the Ukraine border. Putin was urged for a de-escalation in tensions. However, he launched a surprise offensive, triggering shock worldwide.

Putin sees the Ukrainian capital - Kyiv - as the “the seat of mother Russia", Biden said in his latest remarks, accusing the Russian leader of “trying to obliterate the culture, not just the nation, but the culture” of Ukraine".

Even though the Kremlin failed to capture the capital city, it has stepped up attacks in the eastern parts of Ukraine over the last few weeks. Ukraine's foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote on Twitter that he and Britain’s defense secretary Liz Truss “strongly condemned the sham trial against prisoners of war in Russian-occupied Donetsk” during a telephone conversation Friday.

In over three months, the Ukraine war has not just left many key cities in the country damaged but also led to a surge in fuel costs and prices of essentials.

Earlier on Friday, Kyiv expressed concerns that the West may lost interest if the conflict lingers, “The fatigue is growing, people want some kind of outcome (that is beneficial) for themselves, and we want (another) outcome for ourselves,” Zelensky said.

(With inputs from AP, Reuters) 

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

joe biden ukraine war volodymyr zelensky
joe biden ukraine war volodymyr zelensky
