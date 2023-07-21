Zelensky dismisses Vadym Prystaiko as Ukraine's ambassador to Britain

President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed Vadym Prystaiko as Ukraine's ambassador to Britain on Friday.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.(REUTERS)

A presidential order gave no reason for the dismissal but said Prystaiko had also been removed as Ukraine's representative to the International Maritime Organization. Britain has been a staunch ally of Ukraine since Russia's invasion last year.

