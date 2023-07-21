Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Zelensky dismisses Vadym Prystaiko as Ukraine's ambassador to Britain

Reuters |
Jul 21, 2023 02:00 PM IST

A presidential order gave no reason for the dismissal but said Prystaiko had also been removed as Ukraine's representative to the IMO.

President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed Vadym Prystaiko as Ukraine's ambassador to Britain on Friday.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.(REUTERS)

A presidential order gave no reason for the dismissal but said Prystaiko had also been removed as Ukraine's representative to the International Maritime Organization. Britain has been a staunch ally of Ukraine since Russia's invasion last year.

