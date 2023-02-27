Zelensky fires top military commander engaged in fight against Russian troops
Published on Feb 27, 2023 03:14 AM IST
In a one-line decree, Zelensky announced the dismissal of Eduard Moskalyov as commander of the joint forces of Ukraine, without giving any reason.
Reuters |
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Sunday fired a senior military commander helping lead the fight against Russian troops in the country's embattled east but gave no reason for the move.
Also read: Zelensky plans to meet Xi Jinping as China calls for peace talks to end war
In a one-line decree, Zelenskiy announced the dismissal of Eduard Moskalyov as commander of the joint forces of Ukraine, which are engaged in battles in the Donbas region.
Zelenskiy mentioned Moskalyov in a daily address on Friday when listing the military commanders he had spoken to. Moskalyov had been in the post since March 2022, shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine.
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
{{name}}
{{#premiumStory}}{{/items}}
{{name}}
{{#premiumStory}}{{/items}}