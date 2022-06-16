Zelensky 'grateful' as Biden sends more weapons package to Ukraine
- Biden announced an arms package to Ukraine worth $1 billion earlier on Wednesday, including more artillery, coastal anti-ship defence systems, ammunition for artillery and advanced rocket systems that Ukraine is already using.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday he was "grateful" for a new American arms package to Kyiv after speaking to US President Joe Biden.
"The United States announced new strengthening of our defence, a new $1 billion support package," Zelensky said in an evening address. "I am grateful for this support, it is especially important for our defence in (the eastern region of) Donbas."
Biden announced an arms package to Ukraine worth $1 billion earlier on Wednesday, including more artillery, coastal anti-ship defence systems, ammunition for artillery and advanced rocket systems that Ukraine is already using.
"I am also grateful for the (US) leadership in mobilising the help of all partners," the Ukrainian leader said.
He said he also discussed with the US president "the tactical situation on the battlefield and how to accelerate our victory".
Kyiv has been pleading for more Western weapons to help it counter Russia's invasion, with its army outgunned by Moscow's forces.
"Every day I fight for Ukraine to get the necessary weapons and equipment," Zelensky said.
"But courage, wisdom and tactical skills cannot be imported. And our heroes have those."
Zelensky said he also held a phone conversation with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
The UK leader said on Twitter that London supports Kyiv "until its eventual victory".
"The @G7 and @NATO summits later this month will be an opportunity to demonstrate the West's unity and resolve to support Ukraine in the long-term," Johnson said.
-
Varun Dhawan says 'nobody knows s***' about trends in Bollywood
Actor Varun Dhawan has said that nobody in the Hindi film industry 'knows s***' about trends and what works and what doesn't at the box office. In an interview, Varun added that not even the 'most successful producers' or directors know anything about what works. Kiara also said that there is no formula to what will work for a film.
-
Fans rejoice as BCCI rewards Rahul Tripathi with maiden call-up for Ireland T20s
Apart from Tripathi, Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson also returned to the Indian squad, which will be led by Hardik Pandya. The all-rounder had led newcomer Gujarat Titans to their maiden IPL title in the latest edition. The two-match T20I series will be played on June 26 and June 28, following which the action will shift to England
-
Yoga poses to boost fertility in men and women naturally
Yoga is known to have many benefits for the reproductive health of both men and women and studies have shown how the ancient practice helps in reducing stress and balancing hormones. According to a report published in National Library of Medicine, along with better management of stress, yoga therapy also helps to improve circulation, promote proper functioning of the internal organs, improves sexual desire and overall reproductive health.
-
‘Not political, came as devotees’: Sena's Aaditya Thackeray on visit to Ayodhya
Visualsshowed Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray visiting the Iskcon Temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday. Wearing a mask and with Sena MP Sanjay Raut by his side, Aaditya performed aarti at the venue. He later visited the Hanuman Garhi temple and offered prayers there as well.
-
'Foolish decision by these people. Is it that easy to earn Pakistan cap?'
Pakistan had registered an emphatic 3-0 series win over West Indies in the recently-concluded ODI series. The Babar Azam-led side secured dominant victories in all three games – played in Multan – with the captain leading from the front (a century and half-century in three matches). However, despite the brilliant wins, the former Pakistan cricketers were critical of one of the side's team selection for the series – Mohammad Haris.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics