Zelenskyy repeats warning over Russian nuclear weapons
- "We shouldn't wait for the moment when Russia decides to use nuclear weapons," he said in an interview with Ukrainian news media.
The world should prepare for the possible use by Russia of nuclear weapons, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky told journalists Saturday, repeating an earlier warning.
"We must prepare for that."
Anti-radiation medicine and air raid shelters would be needed, he said. The Russians, he said, "can use any weapon, I'm convinced of it".
The interview was relayed by six Ukrainian news websites and also broadcast by the Ukrainian presidency on Telegram.
Already on Friday, Zelensky had warned that the world should be worried about the threat Putin posed, echoing comments by CIA director William Burns.
Burns said Thursday that Russia's battlefield setbacks raised the risk that President Vladimir Putin could deploy a tactical or low-yield nuclear weapon.
The Kremlin said it had placed Russian nuclear forces on high alert shortly after the assault began February 24, but the United States says it has not seen any sign of unusual nuclear movements.
Moscow has said it would use a nuclear weapon on Ukraine in the case of an "existential threat" against Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told CNN in a recent interview.
Russian military doctrine includes the "escalate to de-escalate" principle of launching a small nuclear weapon to regain the initiative in war.
US President Joe Biden is "deeply concerned about avoiding a third world war, about avoiding a threshold in which nuclear conflict becomes possible," said Burns.
-
‘Situation in Ukraine's Mariupol remains extremely severe': Zelenskyy
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday the situation in the besieged port of Mariupol remained extremely severe and Kyiv was in touch with city's defenders every day. Zelenskyy, speaking in an online address, accused Russia of trying to wipe out the city's inhabitants but did not address Moscow's claim earlier in the day that its troops had cleared the entire urban area of Mariupol of Ukrainian forces.
-
More rain in South Africa's flood-ravaged southeastern region
Floodwaters engulfed parts of the southeastern coastal city of Durban this week ripping apart roads, destroying hospitals and sweeping away homes and those trapped inside. Recovery operations and humanitarian relief were underway in the city of 3.5 million which would normally have been teeming with Easter holidaymakers this weekend. This weekend's rainfall will not be "as hectic as it was in the past few days", according to South Africa Weather Service forecaster, Puseletso Mofokeng.
-
‘Paving way for enmity': Taliban to Pak after rocket attacks kill 5 Afghan kids
The Taliban authorities warned Pakistan on Saturday after five children and a woman were killed in Afghanistan in alleged rocket attacks by the Pakistani military in a pre-dawn assault along the border. "Five children and a woman were killed and a man wounded in Pakistani rocket attacks in Shelton district of Kunar," provincial director of information Najibullah Hassan Abdaal told AFP referring to the eastern province of Kunar bordering Pakistan.
-
1 dead after renewed Russian strikes shatter Kyiv calm
Russia stepped up air strikes on Kyiv on Saturday, killing at least one person at a tank factory a day after Moscow warned it would renew attacks following two weeks of relative calm in the Ukrainian capital. The fresh bloodshed in Kyiv came as President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that the elimination of the last Ukrainian troops trapped in the besieged southern port of Mariupol would put an end to stalled peace talks with Moscow.
-
US: Multiple people injured in shooting at South Carolina mall
A shooting at a shopping mall in South Carolina's capital has left multiple people injured, police said. Columbia police they were evacuating the Columbiana Centre mall Saturday afternoon and working to assess the scene. “We have confirmed that people have been injured during the incident — they are receiving medical attention,” police tweeted. “The extent of injuries unknown at this time.” Authorities did not immediately release additional details.
