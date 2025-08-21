Zelensky says he aims to meet Putin once security guarantees are agreed upon

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday he could meet Russia's Vladimir Putin but only after his country had received security guarantees, and mentioned Switzerland, Austria or Turkey as possible venues. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday he could meet Russia's Vladimir Putin but only after his country had received security guarantees(AP)

"We want to have an understanding of the security guarantees architecture within 7-10 days. And based on that understanding, we aim to hold a trilateral meeting," also with US President Donald Trump, Zelensky said.

"Switzerland, Austria -- we agree... For us, Turkey is a NATO country and part of Europe. And we are not opposed," he said of possible venues in comments to media outlets, including AFP, released on Thursday.