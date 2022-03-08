Zelenskyy blames Western countries for not saving Ukrainian cities 'although they could’

Volodomyr Zelenskyy has blamed the West for not saving Ukraine's cities and civilians from Russian bombs, Ukrainian media outlet The Kyiv Independent reported on Tuesday. Zelenskyy said western nations had failed to take 'obviously necessary' decisions in the last 13 days - including the ordering of a 'no fly zone' over Ukraine to limit, if not stop, Russian attacks - and had failed to save his country from bombs and missiles even though they could.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"While Russians are to blame for the killings, responsibility is shared by those who for 13 days in their Western offices haven't been able to approve an obviously necessary decision, who didn't save our cities from these bombs and missiles – although they can. (sic)."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"The International Committee of the Red Cross is forbidding us to use their emblem on humanitarian mission vehicles. It's very revealing. Some influential people would rather cross out Ukraine," the president, who has emerged as an inspirational figure for Ukraine's defenders and has asked searching questions of the West during this crisis, said.

At least 21 civilians, including two children, were killed in a Russian air strike on a residential street in Ukraine's northeastern city of Sumy late on Monday, the regional prosecutor's office said today. The bodies were recovered by emergency services and more search operations are being carried at the time of writing, with the expectation that more bodies will be found.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Russia's invasion, the biggest attack on a European state since World War II, has sent 1.7 million people fleeing to other countries. The head of the United Nations' refugee agency on Tuesday said he expects the number to top two million in 48 hours, AFP reported.

Meanwhile, the European Commission has prepared further sanctions against Russian oligarchs and politicians, as well as three Belarusian banks, Reuters reported.

The new measures reportedly also ban export of maritime technology from the European Union and provides guidance on monitoring of cryptocurrencies to avoid their use to circumvent its sanctions.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON