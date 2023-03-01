Zero Discrimination Day 2023: History, significance, theme

Zero Discrimination Day is observed annually on March 1 to promote inclusion, equality, peace and create awareness among people about their rights to live a peaceful life , discrimination and its impact on individuals, communities, and societies.

The ultimate aim of celebrating this day is to initiate a movement of solidarity on an international level to eradicate all forms of discrimination based on race, gender, sexuality, age, religion, disability, and other factors.

Every year events, workshops, seminars, and educational programmes are being held on Zero Discrimination Day globally to educate people about the adverse effects of discrimination on the world.

Origin:

The day was first celebrated on March 1, 2014 after UNAIDS, a joint United Nations program on Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) and Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS), launched its Zero Discrimination Campaign on 'World AIDS Day' in December 2013. The then-Executive Director of UNAIDS Michel Sidibé launched the day in 2014 with a major event in Beijing.

Significance:

Zero Discrimination Day is celebrated to promote equality, inclusion, and tolerance across the globe. Discrimination in any form deeply impacts an individual. It also violates human rights, and creates barriers to access education, healthcare, and job opportunities, which eventually perpetuates poverty and inequality.

According to the UNAIDS,"Criminalisation drives discrimination and structural inequalities. It robs people of the prospect of healthy and fulfilling lives and it holds back the end of AIDS. We must end criminalisation to save lives."

Theme:

Every year, Zero Discrimination Day is celebrated under a particular theme. The theme of this year’s Zero Discrimination Day is "Save lives: Decriminalise" highlighting how the decriminalisation of key populations and people living with HIV saves lives and helps advance the end of the AIDS pandemic.

According to UNAIDS, 134 nations explicitly criminalise or prosecute HIV exposure, non-disclosure, or transmission; 20 nations criminalise or prosecute transgender people; 153 nations criminalise at least one aspect of sex work while 67 nations have now criminalised consensual same-sex sexual activity.