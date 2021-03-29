IND USA
"Zimbabwe receives Made in India vaccines. Another expression of our African solidarity. #VaccineMaitri," Jaishankar wrote in a tweet.(Twitter/@DrSJaishankar)
world news

Zimbabwe receives India made Covid-19 vaccines

Under the 'Vaccine Maitri' initiative, India has been providing coronavirus vaccines to its neighbouring countries. Over 70 countries have already received vaccines under the program.
ANI | | Posted by Harshit Sabarwal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 29, 2021 10:12 PM IST

Zimbabwe on Monday received 'Made in India' Covid-19 vaccines, informed External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Maldives, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Srilanka, and Myanmar are among many countries that were aided by India during the pandemic.

