Malicious JavaScript was aimed at visitors to the websites of 178 organizations across various sectors through Optimizely, a website optimization platform, according to researcher Scott Helme.

Some of the world's most visited websites, including those belonging to Zoom, HSBC , Equifax, CNN, Salesforce and IKEA, were subverted in an effort to steal cryptocurrency and infect iPhones, a security researcher said on Monday.

How much cryptocurrency did the attackers reportedly receive?

How much cryptocurrency did the attackers reportedly receive?

What information and devices did the website attack target?

What information and devices did the website attack target?

How did the malicious code reach websites such as Zoom, CNN and IKEA?

How did the malicious code reach websites such as Zoom, CNN and IKEA?

The scripts attempted to replace cryptocurrency payment addresses with the attacker's wallet, skim card numbers as users entered credit card details, steal cookies and screenshots, and plant exploit code on iOS devices.

Cybersecurity firm HudsonRock also said it had found evidence that the sites had served malicious code to their visitors.

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Reuters could not immediately ascertain whether the code was successfully used in each case, or the extent of any resulting hacks.

Salesforce said it was investigating unauthorized Optimizely script changes, and had disabled them as a precaution.

Equifax also looked into the issue. It stopped using Optimizely and found no evidence that its systems were compromised.

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IKEA said it was seeking to determine if there was any potential impact on its digital services and customers.

Optimizely, Apple, Zoom, HSBC, and CNN did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.