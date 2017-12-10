Gujarat elections LIVE: PM Modi attacks Congress over Mani Shankar Aiyar, Rahul Gandhi hits back with noteban

After witnessing a 68% turnout in phase-I of Gujarat Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi continued on their campaign trail on Sunday ahead of the second phase of voting.

Modi is visiting Palanpur, Sanand, Kalol and Vadodara while Gandhi is campaigning in Kheda, Aravali, Banaskantha and ends at Gandhinagar.

Below are the live updates:

3:30pm: “Salman Nizami who has vowed for Kashmir’s ‘freedom’, is being launched for campaigning in Gujarat and this is being leaked for the consolidation of vote bank. People of Gujarat can see through the cunning ways of Congress,” says Shah.

3:20pm: Shah reiterates Modi’s charge of Pakistan’s interference in the state elections.

“Pakistan’s envoy, former PM Manmohan Singh and former VP Hamid Ansari had a meeting with Mani Shankar Aiyar. Right before Gujarat election, without informing MEA conducting a meeting with Pak envoy... I don’t know what message does it convey.”

3:15pm: Amit Shah targets Congress over its ties with Dalit leader Jignesh Mewani. “Mewani’s pictures of accepting money from PFI has gone viral. PFI has always indulged in anti-national activities. Rahul Gandhi meets such a person who has relations with an anti-national outfit & Congress gives up its seat for him for vote bank consolidation... They (Congress) knew of the relations so they made him contest as an independent candidate and supported him from outside.”

3:07pm: Amit Shah says Congress is raising the issue of the 2002 communal riots to polarise the vote bank. “Entire nation knows the allegations levelled against Modiji by Congress-backed NGO were all false and he is spotless. Yet for vote bank consolidation, 2002 is being raised in 2017,” says Shah.

3:05pm: “Congress laid the foundation of Gujarat election on casteism. The would-be President of Congress (Rahul Gandhi) started hopping from temple to temple. Congress has been the creator of polarisation in India,” says Amit Shah.

3pm: BJP president Amit Shah addresses a press conference in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, ahead of second phase of state polls.

2:45pm: “Narendra Modi had said you will get Rs 15 Lakh in your bank accounts, you did not get even 15 paise,” says Rahul Gandhi, attacking Modi over last year’s demonetisation move.

2:30pm: Rahul Gandhi continues campaigning in Aravali.

1pm: The money of all thieves in India was turned white by Modi Ji: Rahul Gandhi.

12:57pm: Yesterday, I listened to PM Modi’s speech in which he mostly spoke of himself, says Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi.

12:55pm: Congress vice president’s rally begins in Kheda’s Dakor.

12:45pm: With the coming of the DMIC, Banaskantha will become a transport hub. This will provide opportunities to the youth of this region: PM Modi.

12:40pm: The same Mani Shankar Aiyar, who insulted Gujarat, held secret meetings with Pakistan High Commissioner. What was the reason? Why are people who previously held high posts in intelligence establishment of Pak writing that we should help make Ahmed Patel the CM?, asks PM Modi.

12:35pm: The entire nation is seeing the wonders of Banaskantha in agriculture, particularly in potato cultivation: PM Narendra Modi in in Banaskantha’s Palanpur.

12:30pm: PM Modi will be addressing an election rally in Palanpur.