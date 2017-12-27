10 best moments from Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma reception: Amitabh’s ‘pranam’ to Kangana-Rekha hug

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s second wedding reception in Mumbai on Tuesday was expected to be an exciting, fun affair and that was just what it was. Some of the biggest stars of Bollywood, like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Ranbir Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, brought a tonne of glamour and a lot of fun to the event.

From Shah Rukh singing songs and dancing to Chaiyya Chaiyya to Kangana cuddling with Rekha for the cameras, the stars gave a lot to the fans to talk about. Check out what we thought were the most amazing moments from the night:

1. Virat’s ‘Will Smith’ moment.

2. Anushka’s cute, confused expressions.

3. Kangana’s bear hugs for Rekha while Madhuri Dixit looks on with a massive smile.

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Dec 26, 2017 at 10:35am PST

4. Amitabh Bachchan’s reverent greeting for the bride.

5. Abhishek Bachchan makes Virat laugh.

6. Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’ recitation and racket on the dance floor.

A post shared by VIRATIANS PORT (@_viratians_port) on Dec 26, 2017 at 6:57pm PST

A post shared by virushkafanpage (@virushkafanpage) on Dec 26, 2017 at 6:59pm PST

7. Ranbir Kapoor recreates the friendzone pose from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

A post shared by VirushkaUpdates (@virushkaupdates) on Dec 27, 2017 at 12:09am PST

8. Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh being themselves.

9. Anurag Kashyap turning into a total fanboy with his favourite cricket stars.

Childhood hero A post shared by Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap10) on Dec 26, 2017 at 11:10am PST

10. Siblings Saara Ali Khan and Ibrahim fill in for dad Saif Ali Khan and step-mom Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Anushka was seen in side slick hair with cascading curls and nude lips to go with the elegant vibe of her ensemble and wearing a Sabyasachi creation - a dull gold heavily embroidered and embellished lehenga set teamed with a matching dupatta, cinched at the waist with a signature Sabyasachi belt. She completed the heavy dress with simple earing studs, a diamond neck-piece and traditional Punjabi red bangles set.

Virat wore a navy velvet bandhgala which he paired with a pair of white pants and brown shoes.

At the reception, chief selector Sandeep Patil, Saina Nehwal, Ravindra Jadeja, M.S. Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Virender Sehwag, Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, Hardik Pandya, Zaheer Khan, Jaydev Unadkat, Cheteshwar Pujara and Umesh Yadav rubbed shoulders with Rekha, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Kangana Ranaut, Prasoon Joshi, Anurag Kashyap, Lara Dutta, Ramesh Taurani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sidharth Roy Kapur, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Boman Irani, Rajkumar Hirani, newbie Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, Dino Morea and AR rahman.

Anushka and Virat tied the knot in Tuscany, Italy on December 11 in a secret ceremony. They revealed the happy news to their fans on the same day through their social media accounts. “Today we have promised each other to be bound in love forever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you. This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans & well wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey,” they wrote.

The two threw a first reception party in Delhi on December 21 for their friends, family, politicians and cricketers at the Taj Diplomatic Enclave. It was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Anushka will now accompany Virat on his South African tour where they will ring in the New Year. She will then return to work on her Anand L Rai film with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif and to promote her upcoming home production, Pari. Anushka will also be prepping for her film with Varun Dhawan, Sui Dhaaga.

