Here are Bollywood’s eight highest grossing films of 2016

Most of the big Bollywood releases of the year are weighed in terms of their net box office collection, both by the audience and the trade pundits.

A film’s initial box office run determines the length of its life in the multiplexes rather than the novelty of the subject or the innovative approach of the director.

Established superstars keep churning out similar films every year and refrain from experimenting with their characters. This year, Bollywood was no different. But while some films made money, some of those that flopped include many which released after the government demonetised Rs 500 and Rs 1000 bank notes in November, triggering a cash crunch.

Still 8 films crossed the Rs 100-crore mark in 2016.

Sultan: A lot has been said and written about Salman Khan’s charisma at the box office and he just keeps upping his game with every film. It’s debatable whether the content of his films have become better, but his numbers are always staggering. In a year when no other Hindi film garnered even Rs 200 crore, Sultan earned more than Rs 300 crore.

MS Dhoni – The Untold Story: Sushant Singh Rajput delivered the performance of a lifetime in this biopic on India cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The film received mixed reviews but scored well at the box office. At Rs 132.85 cr, MS Dhoni is the second highest grosser of 2016.

Airlift, Rustom and Housefull 3: If there is one actor who can stand up to the mighty Khans of Bollywood, it’s Akshay Kumar. Three of his films did phenomenal business this year. Airlift (Rs 129 cr), Rustom (127.42 cr) and Housefull 3 (Rs 107.70 cr) are at number 3, 4 and 6 in this list of moolah raking films.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil: Apart from Anurag Kashyap’s Udta Punjab, Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil turned out to be the most controversial film of the year. First it was Aishwarya Rai’s sensuous scenes with Ranbir Kapoor and then Raj Thackeray’s objection to Pakistani actor Fawad Khan’s presence in it, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil saw its ups and down. But eventually this all paid in the producer’s favour when it ended up making Rs 112.39 cr. ADHM is number 5 in the list.

Shivaay: Ajay Devgn’s Shivaay gave ADHM a good run for its money as both the films released on the same day, October 27. Devgn proved trade pundits wrong by making a strong impact at the box office. Shivaay is at number 7 with Rs 100.25 cr in its kitty.

Dangal has just started its journey and it has grossed more than Rs 106 cr in its first three days and there is a chance that it may turn out to be the most commercially successful film ever.