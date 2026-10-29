Ranji Trophy Round 3, Day 4 Live Updates: Can Jammu and Kashmir turn the tide? Mumbai, Bengal eye victories

Mumbai 430 lead Haryana 270 in 107.5 overs (Nishant Sindhu 105 not out; Musheer Khan 6/85) & 73/2 (f/o) in 21 overs (Nishant Sindhu 22 not out; Musheer Khan 1/6) by 87 runs.

Railways 184 & 108 in 52.3 overs (Sahab Singh 42; R Sai Kishore 4/39, J Hemchudeshan 3/21, Ajith Ram 2/26) lost to Tamil Nadu 165 & 130/5 in 59.1 overs (Andre Siddarth 56 not out; Toufik Mondal 4/50) by 5 wickets. Points: Tamil Nadu 6, Railways 0.

Chandigarh 685/5 declared lead Himachal Pradesh 340/3 in 104 overs (Innesh Mahajan 121, Shubham Arora 96, Pukhraj Mann 50 not out) by 345 runs.

Rajasthan 272 & 290/5 dec in 101.4 overs (Sachin Yadav 53, Karan Lamba 100 not out, Kunal Rathore 77; Mayank Mishra 3/115) lead Uttarakhand 194 & 38/0 in 9 overs (Tejasvi Jaiswal 31 not out) by 331 runs.