Ranji Trophy Round 3, Day 4 Live Updates: Can Jammu and Kashmir turn the tide? Mumbai, Bengal eye victories
Ranji Trophy Round 3, Day 4 Live Updates: Check live score of all ongoing Ranji Trophy matches
- 6 Mins agoBrief scores from Day 3
- 12 Mins agoBrief scores from Day 3
- 31 Mins agoMumbai
- 59 Mins agoBrief scores from Day 2
Ranji Trophy Round 3, Day 4 Live Updates: An exciting Day 4 awaits in India’s premier first-class red-ball cricket tournament. Round three is done with two of the 16 matches, while rest are all but closing in on a result. Defending champions Jammu and Kashmir find themselves in a difficult spot against Baroda, while Bengal, riding on Mohammed Shami's heroics, are on course for third outright win. The best performance on Day 3, however, came from Musheer Khan, who followed up his century with a five-for as his all-round show gave Mumbai a massive 160-run lead in the first innings against Haryana....Read More
Group D: Brief scores from Day 3
Mumbai 430 lead Haryana 270 in 107.5 overs (Nishant Sindhu 105 not out; Musheer Khan 6/85) & 73/2 (f/o) in 21 overs (Nishant Sindhu 22 not out; Musheer Khan 1/6) by 87 runs.
Railways 184 & 108 in 52.3 overs (Sahab Singh 42; R Sai Kishore 4/39, J Hemchudeshan 3/21, Ajith Ram 2/26) lost to Tamil Nadu 165 & 130/5 in 59.1 overs (Andre Siddarth 56 not out; Toufik Mondal 4/50) by 5 wickets. Points: Tamil Nadu 6, Railways 0.
Chandigarh 685/5 declared lead Himachal Pradesh 340/3 in 104 overs (Innesh Mahajan 121, Shubham Arora 96, Pukhraj Mann 50 not out) by 345 runs.
Rajasthan 272 & 290/5 dec in 101.4 overs (Sachin Yadav 53, Karan Lamba 100 not out, Kunal Rathore 77; Mayank Mishra 3/115) lead Uttarakhand 194 & 38/0 in 9 overs (Tejasvi Jaiswal 31 not out) by 331 runs.
Group C: Brief scores from Day 3
Bengal 350 and 2nd Innings 198 in 46 overs (Abhimanyu Easwaran 47, Jalaj Saxena 5/70, Aditya Sarwate 3/72). Kerala 1st Innings 141 in 51.3 overs (Pradipta Pramanik 4/44, Mohammed Shami 3/35) and 2nd innings (target 355) 53/4 in 20 overs (Pradipta Pramanik 4/21).
Gujarat 223 and 2nd Innings 227/3 in 67 overs (Aarya Desai 132 batting). Maharashtra 1st Innings 330 in 120.3 overs (Saurabh Nawale 95, Harshal Kate 84).
Group B: Brief scores from Day 3
Assam 281 and 65/7 in 26 overs (Sibsankar Roy 32 batting; Parth Bhut 6/7) vs Saurashtra 387 all out in 131.4 overs (Hetvik Kotak 80 batting, Ravindra Jadeja 21; Mohit Thakur 4/126).
Tripura 194 and 98/3 in 38 overs vs Karnataka 490/9 decl (Karun Nair 63, Rohan Patil 72, KV Aneesh 68; Abhijit Sarkar 3/59).
Punjab 431 all out and 57/0 in 24 overs vs Hyderabad 380 in 119.5 overs (Abhirath Reddy 97, Rahul Radesh 86; Emanjot Chahal 2/86, Vihaan Malhotra 4/15).
Andhra 231 vs Chhattisgarh 216/8, trail by 15 runs.
Can Sindhu defy Mumbai’s charge?
Winter or what Mumbai calls winter is yet to take effect. It's a hot sunny day in BKC where Mumbai are hunting for their third outright win against Haryana.
Mumbai need 8 wickets. Haryana's first target is 87 more runs to make the hosts bat again.
Can Musheer Khan, Shams Mulani and Tanush Kotian find the right landing spots on the pitch? Or will Nishant Sindhu play a defining innings? The left-hander has batted for 7 hours across two innings and is yet to be dismissed.
Group A: Brief scores from Day 2
Goa 220 and 41/1. Vidarbha 1st Innings 442/8 in 134.2 overs (Dhruv Shorey 168, Akshay Wadkar 63).
Uttar Pradesh 1st Innings 333. Puducherry 1st Innings 172 (Zeeshan Ansari 4/41) and (follow on) 39/0.
Baroda 1st Innings 616. J&K 1st Innings 303 (Qamran Iqbal 121, Umar Nazir 101, Atit Seth 4/60) and (follow-on) 8/1.
Welcome!
Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of Day 4 of the third round of Ranji Trophy matches for the 2026/27 season. Stay tuned for more updates!