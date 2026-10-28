Cancer drug prices slashed for 543 brands; new rates from November 9

The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has revised the maximum retail prices (MRPs) of 543 brands of anti-cancer medicines, with the new rates set to come into effect on November 9. Some medicines have seen price reductions of up to 90%, potentially offering significant relief to cancer patients. Up to 90% price cut for 543 cancer drug brands; revised MRPs kick in on Nov 9 (Representative image)

The revised list, seen by HT, includes price information submitted by pharmaceutical companies up to October 27, the authority said. It covers different brands, strengths and pack sizes, and will be updated as manufacturers submit further information.

Updated prices Among the medicines seeing steep price cuts is RPG Life Sciences' Anarzole, a 1 mg anastrozole tablet used to treat hormone-sensitive breast cancer. The price of a pack of 10 tablets has been reduced from ₹695.76 to ₹73.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories' Azacytin, a 100 mg azacitidine injection, will now cost ₹1,495.04, down from ₹6,337. Abbott Healthcare's Bevacizab injection, containing 100 mg of the drug in a 4 ml vial, has seen its price fall from ₹21,767.70 to ₹5,930.13 per vial.

Natco Pharma's Dasanat 20, available in a pack of 60 tablets, will now cost ₹1,085.93, compared with ₹2,812.50 earlier. RPG Life Sciences' Debrumab 60 mg injection has also seen a sharp reduction, with its price falling from ₹22,031.25 to ₹5,941 per pre-filled syringe.

Other medicines on the revised list include Enuta, an enzalutamide brand from RPG Life Sciences. Its price for a pack of 28 capsules has been reduced from ₹6,578.20 to ₹2,232.

Neon Laboratories' ERLIB, a brand of erlotinib, will now cost ₹2,008 for a bottle of 30 tablets, down from ₹4,637.45. Hetero Healthcare's Fludanox injection has seen its price fall from ₹14,235 to ₹2,432 per vial.

Two other medicines have recorded substantial reductions. Palbopro, a brand of palbociclib used to treat certain types of breast cancer, will now cost ₹2,720 for a pack of 21 capsules of 125 mg, against its earlier price of ₹40,421.33.

The price of Samtepa, a 100 mg thiotepa injection, has also been reduced from ₹80,071.86 to ₹7,150.33 per vial.

The government had earlier said that the measure is intended to curb excessive trade margins, improve access to treatment and reduce the financial burden on patients.

Health experts laud move Health and industry experts welcome the move, and claim that this will benefit several cancer patients. Dr Sandeep Nayak, chairman of Oncology, MACS-Renova Oncology Institute, KIMS Hospital, Bangalore, “The price control introduced by the government is a positive move, as it helps bring greater uniformity to profit margins on drugs.

The measure could also contribute to addressing the issue of counterfeit medicines in the long run as well. My only worry remains that the low cost life saving drug should remain viable to manufacture and sell (eg. Tamoxifen). In the past we have seen that getting affected because of price control.”

Dr Pragya Shukla HOD Clinical Oncology of Delhi State Cancer Institute, DSCI ( West), “The price reduction has happened for a quote huge range of anti-cancer drugs for example, for Anastrozole, commonly used for breast cancer, Azacitidine (used for blood/bone marrow disorders like myelodysplastic syndromes, and Bevacizumab, approved for colon, ovarian, and cervical cancers treatment and Denosumab used by breast and prostate cancer patients to manage bone metastasis/health. So it is a well appreciated move. An innovation in oncology howsoever pathbreaking can be of use only if it is accessible and affordable for all. This step by NPPA is a major step towards making cancer treatment affordable for a larger population subgroup.”

Why has the government reduced cancer drug prices? The latest revision follows the Centre's October 17 decision to rationalise trade margins on 137 identified non-scheduled anti-cancer medicines. Under the measure, trade margins for the selected drugs have been capped at 30% of the maximum retail price under the Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013.

The government said the move aims to curb excessive trade margins, improve access to cancer treatment and reduce the financial burden on patients.