WPL auction: Sophie Molineux top buy, teams go for uncapped players

Although a trophy eludes UP Warriorz, they continue to assemble some of the most enviable overseas line-ups. Sophie Molineux was the most expensive buy at ₹1.10 crore in the WPL 2027 auction. (X images)

Yet again they created an exciting combination by acquiring the services of current Australia captain Sophie Molineux at ₹1.10 crore – the biggest buy of this year’s WPL auction – to accompany serial World Cup-winning captain and former Australia skipper Meg Lanning. Perhaps, this combination will finally do the trick in the coming season.

The left-arm spinner played a vital role in Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s title win in 2024 but did not feature in the 2026 season due to a hip injury. The buy not only provides another leadership option for Warriorz but also bolsters their bowling stocks with primary spinner Sophie Ecclestone’s form dipping.

Grace Harris’s formidable hitting skills will also find a home in Warriorz, at a steal for ₹30 lakh. Harris featured for the same franchise between 2023-2025 before becoming part of the title-winning RCB squad in 2026.

The day’s second most expensive buy was Indian batter Kiran Navgire, who scored an unbeaten 105 off 36 balls at the Senior T20 Trophy last year, becoming the fastest T20 centurion. She will head to Delhi Capitals at ₹75 lakh and potentially add more firepower alongside Shafali Verma, with the hope of ending the four-time finalists’ trophy drought.

Although wicket-keeper batter G Kamalini was expected to be one of the most sought-after players in the auction, she ended up as a modest deal of ₹40 lakh for Gujarat Giants. She was joined by all-rounder Orla Prendergast at ₹30 lakh, making her the first Irish player in WPL.

Scottish captain Kathryn Bryce ( ₹10 lakh) and left-arm spinner Kirstie Gordan ( ₹10 lakh) also found spots, in UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals respectively. Bryce had previously represented Gujarat Giants in WPL. The duo can feature as Associate players in the playing XI, in addition to the four overseas players.

After sitting out nearly 10 sets of the auction, champions RCB invested in Australia all-rounder Jess Jonassen ( ₹40 lakh) and South Africa all-rounder Chloe Tryon ( ₹30 lakh). Jonassen had spent the first three seasons of WPL with DC while Tryon featured for MI and UPW. RCB’s domestic buys included batters Tejal Hasabnis ( ₹30 lakh) and Vrinda Dinesh ( ₹10 lakh).

Mumbai Indians lapped up some promising uncapped budget buys — Vidarbha batters Latika Inamdar and Disha Kasat at base price ( ₹10 lakh) along with U-19 player Saanika Chalke and Delhi all-rounder Bharti Rawal.

Youngest WPL buy Uma Kashvi at 15 years and 202 days, became the youngest ever to secure a WPL contract. The right-handed batter and off-spinner was bought by Delhi Capitals for ₹10 lakh. Deeya Yadav was the previous youngest when she was bought by DC as a 16-year-old in the last auction.

Kashvi and Sahana Pawar (UPW) became additions from Karnataka.

Four players who found teams after performances in the Delhi Premier League are Rawal, Samaira Raghav (GG), Shweta Sehrawat (MI) and Nazma Khan (DC).

Leg-spinner Asha Sobhana was bought back by Warriorz after a heavy pay cut. The team released her and freed up ₹1.2 crore only to buy her back at ₹30 lakh. Warriorz also added spin all-rounder Sneh Rana to their roster at ₹30 lakh. Rana will represent her fourth different franchise in five seasons.

Akshita Bhagat, a 19-year-old Punjab allrounder who won the speed queen contest last year, was bought by Mumbai Indians for ₹10 lakh. Some big names that went unsold included Sri Lanka’s Chamari Athapaththu and England’s Sophia Dunkley.

All but two of the 27 available slots were filled on Wednesday with only RCB and DC having one slot remaining. Teams spent a total of ₹73.1 crore. Those bought included 14 uncapped and seven overseas players.