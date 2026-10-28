Uma Kashvi creates WPL history at 15 years old, Delhi Capitals snap up young allrounder for ₹10 lakh

The WPL 2027 auction was not a highly busy affair, with most sides just looking to fill little gaps in their already settled squads. Despite a low-profile auction, the one who quietly stole the spotlight was teenaged allrounder Uma Kashvi. She was picked up by Delhi Capitals, becoming the youngest player to ever fetch a WPL contract, at 15 years and 202 days. Uma Kashvi was sold to Delhi Capitals for ₹10 lakh (Uma Kashvi/Instagram)

Kashvi was placed in the uncapped allrounder category. Delhi Capitals placed the opening bid of ₹10 lakh for her with no competing offers from the other four franchises. They secured her services at the base price to fill one of their five available squad slots.

The youngest player in WPL until Wednesday was Deeya Yadav, who was also picked up by Delhi Capitals, in the 2026 auction for ₹10 lakh at the age of 16. Anshu Nagar and Avanya Jain are two other 15-year-olds who were part of the WPL 2027 auction, but were not picked up by any team.

Who is Uma Kaashvi? Born on April 9, 2011, Uma Kashvi is a right-handed batter and right-arm off-spinner. She came to the limelight when she featured in the recent series between India U-19 and Sri Lanka U-19. She took four wickets in the three T20Is, while picking two more in the two ODIs.

ALSO READ: Amit Mishra returns home to Delhi Capitals, joins Sourav Ganguly, Yuvraj Singh in revamped coaching staff ahead of IPL 2027

WPL 2027 auction summary The WPL 2027 auction, held at the Grand Hyatt in Kochi, saw 146 players (119 Indian and 27 overseas) go under the hammer, competing for 27 available slots across the five franchises.

UP Warriorz entered the auction with the largest purse of ₹3.75 crore and made the most significant acquisitions. They secured Australian allrounder Sophie Molineux for ₹1.1 crore. She was the most expensive buy of the auction. The franchise also added key players like Grace Harris, Sneh Rana, and wicketkeeper Sushma Verma for ₹30 lakh each, alongside Scotland's Kathryn Bryce for ₹10 lakh.

The Delhi Capitals, who had a purse of ₹1.10 crore, secured the most expensive Indian player of the day, buying batter Kiran Navgire for ₹75 lakh. In addition to Uma Kashvi, Delhi also bought Kirstie Gordon for ₹10 lakh.

Mumbai Indians utilised their remaining purse to sign uncapped players, including wicketkeeper Latika Inamdar, batter Disha Kasat, and bowler Bharti Rawal for ₹10 lakh each.

Gujarat Giants acquired Indian batter G Kamalini for ₹40 lakh and Ireland all-rounder Orla Prendergast for ₹30 lakh. Several established players went unsold. Notable Indian names who failed to attract a bid included spinners Saika Ishaque and Asha Sobhana, seamer Titas Sadhu, and batter Shweta Sehrawat.