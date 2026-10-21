Amit Mishra returns home to Delhi Capitals, joins Sourav Ganguly, Yuvraj Singh in revamped coaching staff ahead of IPL 2027

Former India leg-spinner Amit Mishra has joined the Delhi Capitals backroom staff, as he becomes their spin-bowling coach in the lead-up to the IPL 2027 season. He retired from all forms of cricket in September 2025, and this is his first coaching assignment in the league. This marks a homecoming for Amit Mishra to the franchise where he began his IPL career in 2008. Amit Mishra joins DC coaching staff (BCCI)

Expressing his excitement in a video shared on the franchise's social media handles, Mishra reflected on his deep connection with the city and team.

"Dilli dilwallon ki hai (Delhi belongs to the big-hearted). When the first season of the IPL was held, I was a part of DC. Today, as I start my coaching career with the same team, I am very happy. Dilli is my heartbeat, and we will try to bring the happiness that the fans have been waiting for all these years," Mishra said.

A decorated playing career Mishra played 162 IPL matches across 16 seasons, claiming 174 wickets at an economy rate of 7.37. He holds the tournament record for the most hat-tricks (three, which he took in 2008, 2011, and 2013), the first of which came during a five-wicket haul in his debut match. Alongside Delhi Capitals, he represented Deccan Chargers, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

Amit Mishra played for India between 2003 and 2017, featuring in 22 Tests, 36 ODIs, and 10 T20Is.

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Massive coaching, squad overhauls Delhi Capitals will be chasing their maiden IPL title after a disappointing 6th place finish in IPL 2026, and have revamped both their coaching staff and squad. This restructuring follows the agreement between co-owners GMR Sports and JSW Sports to alternate management of cricket operations in two-year cycles.

Amit Mishra joins a revamped coaching set-up that will be led by new head coach and former India captain Sourav Ganguly. World Cup winners Yuvraj Singh and Chaminda Vaas have joined the franchise as the assistant-cum-batting coach and fast bowling coach, respectively.

In the player trade window, Delhi Capitals brought back Rishabh Pant from Lucknow Super Giants in exchange for Kuldeep Yadav. They also traded left-arm pacer T Natarajan to Sunrisers Hyderabad to acquire leg-spinner Zeeshan Ansari.