Padmavati shooting stalled after Deepika Padukone sprains her neck

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone reportedly stalled the shoot of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati after spraining her neck during the shoot.

Deepika Padukone has earlier worked with Bhansali in Ram Leela - Goliyon Ki Rasleela and Bajirao Mastani.

An Indian Express report said the shooting had to be stalled as Deepika sprained her neck, owing to the heavy costumes and jewellery. “Deepika has sprained her neck a little and that’s why she couldn’t shoot, there is nothing more to add to this. She will resume shooting for Padmavati very soon, there is nothing to worry, and all other speculations can rest,” it quoted a source as saying.

The period drama, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, will feature Ranveer as Alauddin Khilji, the medieval-era Delhi ruler, who fell in love with queen Padmavati. The film also features Shahid Kapoor as Raja Ratan Singh, the Rajput ruler and husband of Padmavati (Deepika Padukone).

The film is set to release on November 17 next year.

