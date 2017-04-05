Richa Chadha to be featured in a book about actors from across the world

After recent reports that Richa Chadha is all set to turn author with a book, HT Café has learnt that she will now be featured as a subject in another book.

A source close to the actor says, “Recently, Richa had the fortune to be approached and be documented as part of a book that has been written on cinema by Italian duo Miriam Mauti and Riccardo Ghilardi. The currently untitled book is a reflection upon actors across the world and will be about their remarkable work in films.”

Richa, who has made her presence felt across the world with her fierce on-screen performances in films such as Masaan (2015) and Gangs of Wasseypur (2012), caught the attention of international media when she went to Cannes, France, to promote her films.

The source adds, “The duo will be interviewing actors from different countries for their work and they chose Richa from India to be featured in the book for her contribution to Indian cinema. This book will be released next year in Italy and later, will be available globally across film festivals.”

Richa will be seen next in Fukrey Returns and David Womark’s Indo-American production, titled Love Sonia.