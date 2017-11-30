Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra make it to Variety’s list of 500 influential people in entertainment

Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra are among the 12 Indian faces in Variety’s list of 500 ‘influential business leaders shaping the global $2 trillion entertainment industry.’ The list also includes directors Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, producer Ekta Kapoor, and the Ambani brothers, Sidharth Roy Kapur, Punit Goenka, Kishore Lulla, Uday Shankar and Subhash Chandra.

Variety500, according to the publication’s website, ‘reflects the accomplishments of its members over the previous 12 months’. The listed names are selected by the Variety editorial board.

Salman Khan is one of the unrelated Khan triumvirate comprising Aamir and Shah Rukh that has been ruling the Bollywood box office for decades. He is now part of #Variety500 presented by @verizondigital https://t.co/hSv5BeehQj pic.twitter.com/EjJeVMM2Qk — Variety (@Variety) November 30, 2017

Salman is called the ‘one of the unrelated Khan triumvirate comprising Aamir and Shah Rukh that has been ruling the Bollywood box office for decades,’ in his profile on the website. The article lists his work in his latest films, as a host of Bigg Boss and also his ‘charitable trust’ Being Human. His hit and run case is also mentioned: “Salman was exonerated in 2015 on charges of culpable homicide in a 2002 hit and run case but in 2016, the case was admitted in India’s Supreme Court. Also in 2016, a 2006 case where Salman was accused of poaching an endangered species was admitted to the Supreme Court. ”

Priyanka Chopra, a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, greets a Syrian woman and her baby at UNICEF's Makani Center in Amman, Jordan. (AP)

Priyanka’s profile lists her Miss World title, Bollywood debut and the crossover to US television with Quantico. “Besides her acting, Chopra also takes time to sing and has released three singles — “In My City,” which aired during NFL games; “Exotic,” with Pitbull; and “I Can’t Make You Love Me,” a cover of Bonnie Raitt’s song,” it reads.

It also mentions her work as the UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador for Child Rights and the Priyanka Chopra Foundation for Health and Education, which helps needy kids.

India’s contribution of 12 names makes it sixth biggest contributor on the list, following US (362), UK (28), China (20), France (16) and Germany (15). Actors Tom Hanks, Ben Affleck, singer Katy Perry, Drake, Jennifer Lopez and several other names also made it to the list.

