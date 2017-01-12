Tata Sons appoints Natarajan Chandrasekaran as new chairman, succeeds Ratan Tata

India’s $100 billion salt-to-software conglomerate Tata Sons named Natarajan Chandrasekaran as their new chairman on Thursday.

Tata Sons, the holding company of the listed Tata group companies in a business empire ranging from Jaguar Land Rover and steel mills to aviation and salt pans, ousted its chairman Cyrus Mistry in October, sparking a bitter public spat.

Chandrasekaran was appointed as per the unanimous recommendation of the Selection Committee, Tata Group said in a press release. He will take charge from February 21, 2017.

“Mr Chandrasekaran has demonstrated exemplary leadership as the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Tata Consultancy Services. We believe he will now inspire the entire Tata group to realise its potential acting as leaders in their respective businesses, always in keeping with our value system and ethics and adhering with the practices of the Tata group which have stood it in good stead,” the release said.

Chandrasekaran, 53 and a Tata Group veteran, was earlier heading IT outsourcing firm Tata Consultancy Services, India’s most-valuable company with a market capitalisation of $67 billion.

A masters degree holder in computer applications, Chandrasekaran joined the group in 1987, and rose through the ranks to become TCS CEO in 2009.

He was named to the Tata Sons board in October, after Mistry’s ouster. Chandrasekaran also serves on the board of Reserve Bank of India.

Ratan Tata, patriarch of one of India’s most influential families, had taken over as interim chairman of Tata Sons after the board ousted Mistry.

