Live cricket score, Bangladesh vs Australia, 1st Test, Day 4: AUS 199/7, BAN eye kill

Shakib Al Hasan has been in great form and has been well supported by Taijul Islam as Bangladesh closed in on a historic Test win over Australia. David Warner’s 19th Test century could go in vain. Get live cricket score of Bangladesh vs Australia, 1st Test here.

cricket Updated: Aug 30, 2017 11:38 IST
HT Correspondent
Shakib Al Hasan has taken four wickets to rock Australia after David Warner’s century. Catch live cricket score of Bangladesh vs Australia, day 4, here.
Shakib Al Hasan has taken four wickets to rock Australia after David Warner’s century. Catch live cricket score of Bangladesh vs Australia, day 4, here.(AFP)

Shakib Al Hasan picked up four wickets to wreck Australia in the second innings and put Bangladesh on course for a historic win. Earlier, David Warner scored his 19th Test century was dismissed by Shakib Al Hasan for 112 while Steve Smith departed for 37. At lunch, Australia are 199/7, needing another 66 more runs to win. Shakib, who took a five-wicket haul in the first innings, will be the key. Australia are playing a two-Test series in Bangladesh ahead of the five ODIs and three T20Is against India in September-October. Catch live cricket score of Bangladesh vs Australia here.

If you are unable to see the full scorecard Bangladesh vs Australia, 1st Test, click here.

