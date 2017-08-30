Live cricket score, Bangladesh vs Australia, 1st Test, Day 4: AUS 199/7, BAN eye kill

Shakib Al Hasan picked up four wickets to wreck Australia in the second innings and put Bangladesh on course for a historic win. Earlier, David Warner scored his 19th Test century was dismissed by Shakib Al Hasan for 112 while Steve Smith departed for 37. At lunch, Australia are 199/7, needing another 66 more runs to win. Shakib, who took a five-wicket haul in the first innings, will be the key. Australia are playing a two-Test series in Bangladesh ahead of the five ODIs and three T20Is against India in September-October. Catch live cricket score of Bangladesh vs Australia here.

