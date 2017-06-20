Rahul Dravid set to continue as India A, U-19 coach

Rahul Dravid is likely to extend his tenure as the coach of the India A and U-19 sides for an additional two years according to a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) official.

Amid rumours of fresh interviews being conducted for the head coach of India’s men’s team, it has been clarified that no such process will be followed in Dravid’s tenure extension.

READ | India players’ body a non-starter as Virat Kohli, Anil Kumble push for salary hike

“In Dravid’s contract, there is a line which states the BCCI can give extension to him. Whereas in (Anil) Kumble’s contract there is no clause of extension. That is why process was followed in Kumble’s case,” a BCCI official was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) has already informed the BCCI about the decision, according to the report in The Indian Express.

Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman, who are members of the CAC, and Dravid’s former teammates, played a role in the extension process.

READ | Like 2007, chance for new skipper Virat Kohli to emerge in the West Indies

“The CAC has approved the two-year extension and now everything depends on money to be paid to Dravid. The earlier contract was for ten months and board paid him more than four crores. Now, a new contract with new salary has to be provided. There is (a) chance that his appointment would come up at board special general body meeting,” added the source.

The terms and conditions of the contract are yet to be finalised, but if Dravid does take up the job, he will not be able take up any IPL related roles.