Max Hospital Shalimar Bagh’s licence cancelled after baby wrongly declared dead

The licence of Max Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, has been cancelled for medical negligence with immediate effect after doctors wrongly declared a newborn baby dead, Delhi health minister Satyendra Jain said on Friday.

“We have cancelled the licence of Max Hospital, Shalimar Bagh. The negligence in the newborn death case was unacceptable,” Jain said at a press conference.

Twins -- a boy and a girl -- were declared dead by doctors at Max Hospital but the parents later discovered the boy was alive. The infants were handed over to them in a polythene bag, the parents said.

The baby boy, who was born prematurely on November 30, died a week later in a clinic in Pitampura where he was being treated after his parents found him alive while taking the “body” for final rites.

A Delhi government probe panel had on Tuesday found the Max hospital guilty of negligence in declaring the child, a twin, dead. His sister was stillborn.

After the death of the child, the police investigation into the alleged medical negligence was transferred from North West district police to Crime Branch.