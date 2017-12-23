Have a crash bar on your car? You will be fined ₹1,000

If your car or two wheeler has crash guards or bull bars installed on it, be prepared to pay at least ₹1,000 as penalty as authorities are set to begin a crackdown from January on use of the illegal aftermarket accessory.

In a new campaign, Delhi’s transport department is going to crack down on cars and two wheelers that have crash guards fitted in its front or back. Also known as bull bars, crash guards are rods or bars made of steel, iron or plastic which are fixed in cars to protect the bumper, radiator, and headlights. They are also often fitted in two wheelers.

As per the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, these accessories are illegal and installing them can attract a fine of ₹1,000 for the first offence and ₹2,000 for subsequent offences. Those who sell or deliver such accessories are liable to be fined as much as ₹5,000.

The crackdown is set to begin from January where both the traffic police and enforcement teams of the transport department will prosecute offenders.

The move comes days after the Union ministry of road transport and highways asked all states to take stern action against unauthorised fitment of crash guards in vehicles. In a written communication to the transport commissioner of all states and Union Territories, the ministry stated that crash guards “pose serious safety concerns to the pedestrians as well as occupants of the vehicle.”

“It is a misconception that crash guards add safety to vehicle passengers. The front of every car has built in crumple zones which help reduce the impact of an accident. When a crash guard is fitted to a car, it can make the crumple zones ineffective during a crash, transmitting force to the passengers, thereby causing injuries,” a transport official said. It also interferes with the working of air bags in the car apart from posing serious danger to pedestrians and cyclists.

However, the city transport authority has found that its own vehicles and those being driven by other government departments also have these accessories fitted.

“To start with, the transport department is going to issue an order to all other government departments to remove crash guard fitments in a month’s time,” a transport official said.

Transport officials acknowledged that majority vehicle owners are not aware that crash guards are banned.

“We are going to start an ad campaign to create awareness about the illegality of bull bars. While this will continue, in January we will begin issuing challans for this,” another official said.