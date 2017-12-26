Delhi nursery admissions: Parents to get 5-7 days to get doubts resolved on points alloted

Parents applying to private schools for nursery admissions for the upcoming academic session will get five to seven days for resolution of queries related to allotment of points to the applicant.

The directorate of education (DOE) is giving parents five days after the first admission list to resolve queries related to points allotted to students based on the criteria they fulfil. “Parents will get seven days for resolving queries after the second admission list,” a DOE official said.

Last year, only two days were given for resolving queries.

The application forms for nursery admissions to around 1,500 private unaided recognised schools will begin from December 27 with the first list of selected candidates to be announced by schools on February 15 next year.

For the 2018-19 academic session, schools are free to devise their admission criteria and allot points for each criterion.

The DOE has also formed monitoring cells in each district that will ensure schools do not adopt criteria that were abolished by the education department and also solve grievances of parents.

The cell will redress the grievances of parents regarding adopting the unjustified criteria manually or through online. Applicants can file complaints at a link available on the DOE’s website (www.edudel.nic.in) under the heading grievance redressal and monitoring system.

“A monitoring cell will be constituted in each district under the chairmanship of the deputy director (education),” a DOE circular said.

The Delhi government had abolished 62 criteria considered “unfair, unreasonable and non-transparent”. These include oral tests, interviews, achievement of parents, non-smoking parents, and vegetarian parents.

The last date to submit application forms in schools is January 17 next year. On February 2, 2018, schools will upload a list detailing marks given to each applicant based on the point system adopted by the school and the first list of selected students will be announced on February 15, 2018.

The admission process will close on March 31, 2018, the DOE circular said.