PWD notice to AAP office: Govt officials working on behest of BJP, says Sanjay Singh

Two days after the public works department (PWD) slapped a ‘penal rent’ of about R 28 lakh on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), senior party leader Sanjay Singh criticised the Centre, alleging that government officials were working on the behest of BJP leaders.

The notice was slapped for alleged unauthorised occupation of the party office, invoking a sharp response from the party that termed the entire exercise as ‘conspiracy’ against the ruling party.

In a letter to L-G Anil Baijal, Singh said, “ It is for the first time in the history that a government official is giving a Rs 28 lakh notice to the party in power.”

“Why are these officers doing like this? Is it a court order? No there is no court order. Then the question arises why are the officials behaving like this?,” he stated in the letter.

Singh alleged that BJP leaders had directed the government officials to slap the notice on AAP.

“When we talked to the officials, then we got to know that BJP leaders had openly threatened them that if they do not slap notices on people from Kejriwal’s party, then there career would be finished,” he wrote in the letter.

Reacting to the PWD notice that says AAP is liable to pay the penal rent/market rent for the period of alleged unauthorised occupation, he said, “The whole system is working on getting the office of this party vacated. The party that got just three seats has got seven offices in Delhi is not being questioned by you nor your system.”

It is probably for the first time that a government officer is trying to get the office of the party in power emptied, the letter reads.