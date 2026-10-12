Full list of Delhi Metro stations closed today amid CJP, Opposition protest plans

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said the entry and exit facilities of six stations will remain closed. Track all updates related to protests against CEC Gyanesh Kumar here

Entry and exit to several Delhi Metro stations will remain closed till 4 pm on Monday, October 12, as the city braces for more protest attempts by the Cockroach Janta Party and Opposition against chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar after a weekend of mass detentions.

Janpath,

Mandi House,

Barakhamba Road,

Central Secretariat,

Rajiv Chowk

Patel Chowk

The DMRC said on X that interchange facilities will remain available at all the affected stations.

"The situation will be reviewed by the security agencies and necessary updates will be shared accordingly. However, interchange facility will remain available at all the concerned metro stations," it further said.

Metro services continued to operate on Sunday. However, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation had shut 45 metro stations on Saturday.

Security arrangements are expected to remain heightened across Lutyens’ Delhi on Monday as well, in continuation to the weekend, with the Opposition calling for a march from Connaught Place to the Supreme Court to protest against Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The march comes after two consecutive days of heightened security and detentions across Delhi over the planned Jantar Mantar protest of Abhijeet Dipke-led CJP. Police have barricaded roads leading to Jantar Mantar and deployed personnel at key intersections to prevent protesters from gathering at the designated protest site.

The Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory late on Sunday, warning of traffic disruptions across New Delhi and central Delhi. Diversions and traffic restrictions will come into effect from 6am, depending on the situation on the ground.

Key stretches likely to be affected include Dhaula Kuan flyover, Mandi House, Jhandewalan, Panchkuian, Connaught Place, Patel Chowk, Lodhi Road flyover, Bhikaji Cama Place, Moti Bagh flyover, Ashoka Road, Jantar Mantar Road, Sansad Marg and Tolstoy Marg, among 30 identified traffic points, they said.