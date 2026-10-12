Full list of Delhi Metro stations closed today amid CJP, Opposition protest plans
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said the entry and exit facilities of six Delhi Metro stations will remain closed.
Entry and exit to several Delhi Metro stations will remain closed till 4 pm on Monday, October 12, as the city braces for more protest attempts by the Cockroach Janta Party and Opposition against chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar after a weekend of mass detentions.
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said the entry and exit facilities of six stations will remain closed. Track all updates related to protests against CEC Gyanesh Kumar here
Which Delhi Metro stations are closed today | Full list
Janpath,
Mandi House,
Barakhamba Road,
Central Secretariat,
Rajiv Chowk
Patel Chowk
The DMRC said on X that interchange facilities will remain available at all the affected stations.
"The situation will be reviewed by the security agencies and necessary updates will be shared accordingly. However, interchange facility will remain available at all the concerned metro stations," it further said.
Metro services continued to operate on Sunday. However, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation had shut 45 metro stations on Saturday.
Security arrangements are expected to remain heightened across Lutyens’ Delhi on Monday as well, in continuation to the weekend, with the Opposition calling for a march from Connaught Place to the Supreme Court to protest against Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
The march comes after two consecutive days of heightened security and detentions across Delhi over the planned Jantar Mantar protest of Abhijeet Dipke-led CJP. Police have barricaded roads leading to Jantar Mantar and deployed personnel at key intersections to prevent protesters from gathering at the designated protest site.
The Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory late on Sunday, warning of traffic disruptions across New Delhi and central Delhi. Diversions and traffic restrictions will come into effect from 6am, depending on the situation on the ground.
Key stretches likely to be affected include Dhaula Kuan flyover, Mandi House, Jhandewalan, Panchkuian, Connaught Place, Patel Chowk, Lodhi Road flyover, Bhikaji Cama Place, Moti Bagh flyover, Ashoka Road, Jantar Mantar Road, Sansad Marg and Tolstoy Marg, among 30 identified traffic points, they said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNayanika Sengupta
Nayanika is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi, with over six years of experience in the digital media industry. She specialises in delivering clear, insightful coverage across general, national, and international beats, with a strong focus on breaking news and in-depth explainers. Known for her ability to decode complex developments, she enjoys unpacking layered political and policy issues into accessible, reader-friendly narratives that inform without overwhelming. She has previously worked in India's leading newsrooms, including India Today, News18, and Outlook, where she chased news, covered major events of the past six years and led teams. With a Master's degree in Political Science, Nayanika has a keen interest in international relations and global affairs. Her academic grounding shapes her analytical approach to stories, enabling her to connect the dots between domestic events and broader geopolitical currents. She is particularly drawn to stories that require context, nuance, and clarity - turning complicated subjects into compelling reads. Outside the newsroom, Nayanika is a passionate gourmand who loves cooking and sharing meals with loved ones. When she's not writing or tracking the latest headlines, she can often be found exploring local markets for fresh ingredients, seeking inspiration for her next culinary experiment.Read More