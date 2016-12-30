285 Delhi schools on govt land told not to start nursery admissions

The Directorate of Education (DOE) has warned of action if school on government land starts the nursery admission process from January 2 next year.

The order applies to 285 schools such as Delhi Public School, Vasant Kunj, Vasant Valley and Apeejay.

The government had on December 19 issued a circular saying it will release a separate set of guidelines and schedule for these 285 schools. The new set of rules is to make schools comply with land allotment terms.

The terms state that schools running on government land will not refuse admission to residents of the “locality”. It says “the society shall undertake to admit 75% of the students of the neighbourhood or from the locality in which the school is located”.

For the remaining 1,400 schools, the nursery admission process will begin January 2.

“It has come to the notice of the department that some of these schools have issued the admission notice to start the admission process from January 2, 2017 in violation of the directions,” said a circular from the DOE.

This order indicates the admission process for the 285 schools will be delayed and there will be two separate schedules for different schools.

“All the schools around my house are on government land. I am clueless on what to do. Now I need to devote two days for going around and filling forms,” said Rahul Bisht, father of a 3 year old girl and a resident of Malviya Nagar.

School principals are also worried.

“It will be very difficult to start the process if the announcement from DOE comes late. It may lead to a situation where two parallel schedules will be running, and it will cause a lot of inconvenience to parents. The same parent will have to follow the schedule of schools build on DDA land and those not built on DDA land,” said Ashok Pandey, principal, Ahlcon International School.