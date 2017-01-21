Avoid central Delhi on Saturday as roads to be closed for Republic Day rehearsal

Delhiites will have to crawl through the roads of central Delhi on Saturday morning as the routes around the area will remain closed for Republic Day parade rehearsal.

The advisory released by Delhi Traffic Police said that Vijay Chowk, Janpath, and Man Singh Road will remain closed for the movement of traffic from 9am to 12pm on Saturday.

Jams will continue on Monday and Wednesday for the dress rehearsal.

Senior traffic officials said that the roads around the parade venue will also be closed in parts as per the movement of the parade and the traffic situation.

“It is advisable to cross the stretch before 8.45 am as the barricades will be in place after that. Planning journeys accordingly will help commuters avoid any inconvenience and hassles,” said Garima Bhatnagar, joint commissioner of police (traffic).

Roads which are likely to get affected by the parade are Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Barakhamba Road, South Avenue, Teen Murti Marg, Akbar Road, Rajaji Marg, Shahjahan Road, India Gate C-Hexagon, Purana Quila Road, Sher Shah Road, Copernicus Marg, and Tilak Marg.

The road stretches around Mathura Road, Golf Course, Dhaula Kuan and Sardar Patel Marg are also likely to witness spillovers.

“Though the timing for the parade is till 12 pm, the jams are expected to stretch till at least 1pm. Traffic will be diverted as per the rush in the areas,” a senior traffic official said.

The routes of DTC buses will also be diverted around the route. The services of buses coming from south towards central Delhi are also likely to be curtailed as per the requirement. The services around Vishwa Yuvak Kendra, Chanakyapuri, Tyagraj Marg, Krishna Menon Marg, and Maulana Azad Road will be affected. Those going towards the New Delhi railway station will be diverted Sardar Patel Marg via Simon Boliver Marg.