Money laundering: ED raids 30 CAs, 1 arrested for hiding Chhattisgarh ex-principal secretary’s illegal money

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday conducted searches at premises of over Delhi-based 30 chartered accountants (CA) in connection to multiple money laundering cases currently being investigated by the probe agency.

The searches also culminated in the arrest of CA Sunil Agrawal, who the probe agency accuses of laundering of tainted money belonging to ex-principal secretary of Chhattisgarh, Babulal Agrawal.

Agrawal was arrested by the CBI in February this year for allegedly trying to buy favours in cases against him probed by the agency.

Agency officials said Sunil, 46-year-old Raipur resident, had allegedly opened 446 bank accounts in the names of various persons belonging to several villages in Raipur.

“The accounts were opened in Union Bank of India’s Ramsagarpara and Pandri branch in Raipur by Sunil Agrawal. He also opened 13 shell companies through which he laundered unaccounted money of Babulal Agrawal,” a senior ED official said.

Sources said Sunil had previously come under the scanner of Income-Tax department in 2009-10.

“The investigation reveals that the 13 shell companies were formed for the objective of laundering the illegal cash money belonging to Mr Babulal Agrawal. A total amount of Rs36.09 crores was invested as share capital money in Prime Ispat Ltd through these 13 shell companies,” said ED in a statement. Prime Ispat Ltd, is a private steel rolling mill allegedly owned by family members of the senior bureaucrat.

The directorate also said that its sleuths had searched six chartered accountants across Delhi “in connection with benami transactions of over 200 crore using shell companies allegedly formed by the infamous Jain Brothers”.

Surendra Kumar Jain and Virendra Kumar Jain, arrested in March this year, have been accused of laundering money worth more than Rs4,300 crore. In one specific case, the brothers have been accused of laundering the unaccounted money of Ms Jagat Projects Private Limited amounting to Rs64.70 crore.

The ED had also provisionally attached a hotel in Dwarka managed by Radisson Blu. The laundered money was used to invest in the making of the hotel which was constructed by Divine Infracon Private Limited, a sister concern of Ms Jagat Project Limited, ED officials said.