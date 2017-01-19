Rape Capital: Delhi Police head constable arrested for raping first-year college student

A 42-year-old Delhi police head constable was arrested for allegedly raping a first-year college student. The incident was reported from East Delhi’s Kalyanpuri area.

According to the police, the head constable was known to the 17-year-old and used to frequent her house on the pretext of helping her with her studies. On December 6, he allegedly called the girl over to her house to give her some notes, when his family was away, and sexually assaulted her.

Since the girl is a minor, the police have also invoked sections of POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act) and have sent him to judicial custody.

In her complaint, the girl alleged that though she addressed the cop as her uncle, he used to touch her inappropriately whenever he found a chance. She alleged that he would often visit her house when her parents were away.

“The girl alleged that on December 6, she went to the cop’s house to take some notes of her English speaking classes. The cop, she claimed, came to pick her up at the mother dairy on his bike. He then allegedly took her to his house and then closed the door from inside. She alleged that he then sexually assaulted her and also threatened her of dire consequences,” a police officer said.

Based on the girl’s complaint, a case of tape has been registered against the cop and he was placed under arrest. The girl is yet to give a statement before the magistrate. The police also took the girl for a medical examination.

A police officer said that the cop has refuted allegations claiming that the girl’s family was trying to settle scores with him following an ongoing dispute between the two families. He claimed that they were also trying to extort money from him. The police are looking into his allegations as well.