Speeding BMW rams WagonR in south Delhi, Uber cab driver killed

A 32-year-old cab driver was killed after a speeding BMW car rammed his WagonR in south Delhi’s Munirka area late on Sunday night.

Both cars were on their way from Kalkaji to Vasant Vihar when they collided near Munirka flyover, police said.

Deceased Nazrul Islam, who was from West Bengal, died on the spot. His family has been informed and his body sent for post-mortem.The driver of the BMW SUV managed to escape.

Eyewitnesses told the police that the speeding BMW hit the WagonR from behind crushing the hatchback.

“The BMW hit the WagonR so hard that it flung in the air and landed on the ground. It skid for at least 50 meters before coming to a halt. The driver sustained severe head injuries and died on the spot,” a senior police officer said.

The cab that victim Nazrul Islam was driving. He died on the spot after the accident.

Locals, who witnessed the accident, called it “horrific”.

“I was walking by the road when I saw a BMW zooming past. Within seconds, there was a loud noise, like that of a blast. I saw that the BMW had hit the WagonR ahead of it. The WagonR flung and its rear part was crunched. The locals gathered in no time and made the PCR call,” he said. The police received the call at 11.30 pm.

The police have seized the BMW.

“It bears a Chandigarh registration number and the owner will soon be traced. We have shared the registration and the chassis number with the authority concerned. Eyewitnesses have told us that the driver of the BMW may have been under the influence of alcohol and had also hit a rickshaw-puller before ramming into the WagonR. The richshaw-puller, they said, however managed to escape unhurt,” an investigator told HT.

The police have also accessed the CCTV footage of the area. “We have registered a case of rash and negligent driving causing death against the driver of the BMW. He will soon be traced and arrested,” Ishwar Singh, DCP (South), said.