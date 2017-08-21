IBPS RRBs VI pre-exam training call letters for officers scale I, office assistants released

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Monday issued the pre-exam training call letters for CRP RRBs-VI officers scale I and CRP RRBs-VI office assistants (multipurpose) in participating regional rural banks (RRBs) on its official website.

Steps to download the pre-exam training call letters:

1) Go to official website of IBPS

2) Click on the link to download call letter (admit card) for CRP RRBs-VI officers scale I or CRP RRBs-VI office assistants (multipurpose) running on the top of the page

3) You will be directed to the login page

4) Enter your registration no and password

5) Enter the captcha code

6) Click on login and your admit card will be displayed on the screen

7) Take a print-out and save it on your computer

Or

Click here to directly go to the login page to download the call letters for officers scale I

Click here to directly go to the login page to download the call letters for office assistants

The call letters for officers scale I will be available for download from August 21 to September 3, 2017 while for office assistants (multipurpose) it will be available from August 21 to September 9.

The pre-exam training for officers scale 1 will be held between August 28 and September 3, while that for office assistants it will be held between September 4 to September 9.

The RRBs arrange the pre-examination training for limited number of candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribes/ Minority Communities/ Ex-Servicemen/ Persons With Benchmark Disabilities for the Post of office assistant (Multipurpose) and Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribes/ Minority Communities for the Post of officer scale-I at some centers. All expenses regarding travelling, boarding, lodging etc. has to be borne by the candidate for attending the pre-examination training.

The notification (CRP RRBs-VI) for 15,171 tentative vacancies was published on the IBPS’s official website in July. Out of the total posts advertised, 5,123 are for officers scale I and 8,298 posts are for office assistants.

The examination will be held across the country tentatively between September and November 2017.

For those who have applied for the posts of officers scale I and office assistants (multipurpose), the online examination will be held in two phases: preliminary and main. Candidates who have applied for the post of office assistants will be provisionally allotted on the basis of the marks obtained by them in the main examination and the vacancies reported by the RRBs.

For the post of officers scale I, candidates clearing the preliminary examination will have to appear for the main examination and shortlisted candidates will then be called for an interview.

The online preliminary examination for officer scale I will be held tentatively on September 9 and September 10 and September 16, 2017 (if required), while for office assistants it will be held tentatively on September 17 and 23 and September 24 (if required).