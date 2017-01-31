ICAI CA Intermediate IPCC Nov 2016 exam results out, check them here

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Tuesday declared the results of the chartered accountants (CA) intermediate integrated professional competence course (IPCC) examination held in November 2016 on its official website.

The merit list of candidates securing a minimum of 55% and above marks and up to the maximum of 50th rank in the case of intermediate examination, in accordance with the decision of the examination committee, on all India basis is also available on the website.

Steps to check the results:

1) Go to the ICAI website http://icaiexam.icai.org/ and click to view results

2) Click on link for the result of exam you wrote

3) Log in with your roll number and PIN number or registration number.

4) Enter the code as shown in the empty box and click on check result

4) The result will be displayed on the screen

You can also receive your results via SMS. The service is available through India Times.

For getting results through SMS:

Write CAINTER(space)XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is your six digit examination roll number. For example CAINTER 000136) and send the message to 58888.