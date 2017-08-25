SSC CGL Tier 1 2017 answer key: When and where to check

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) conducted the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 1 examination, 2017 between August 5 and August 23, 2017. A total of 15,43,962 candidates appeared in the examination, which was conducted in 43 batches across the country.

The commission has said in a notification issued on Friday that the tentative answer key of the Tier 1 examination will be released on September 18, 2017.

Steps to check the SSC CGL Tier 1 answer key after they are released:

1) Visit SSC’s the official website

2) Click on link for ‘Answer key’ in the top navigation bar of the home page”

3) Click on link for ‘Tentative answer key for SSC CGL Tier 1 exam’

4) The answer key will be displayed on the screen

5) Take a printout and save it on your computer

About Tier 1 exam:

The Tier-1 exam is computer based and carries 100 questions of total 200 marks and candidates have to complete it in one hour. The paper is divided into four parts: A, B, C and D with 25 questions each. Part A has questions on general intelligence and reasoning, part B on general awareness, part C on quantitative aptitude and part D on English comprehension. There is negative marking of 0.50 for each wrong answer.