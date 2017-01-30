 SSC Constable GD CAPFs Exam 2015 final results expected soon | education$career | Hindustan Times
SSC Constable GD CAPFs Exam 2015 final results expected soon

education Updated: Jan 30, 2017 18:38 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
SSC results

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to declare the final results of Constable GD (CAPFs) Examination soon. (HT file/Representative image)

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to declare the final results of Constable GD (CAPFs) Examination 2015 soon.

According to a notification regarding the tentative dates for declaration of result issued by the SSC, the final results of Constable GD (CAPFs) Examination 2015 is to be released on Monday, January 30, 2017. Hindustan Times does not have any independent confirmation regarding the date of the results.

Steps to check the results (after declaration):

1) Go to the official website of SSC

2) Click on ‘Results’

3) Click on the link for ‘Constable GD (CAPFs) Results–2015’

4) Login with required details and results will be displayed on screen

or

5) A pdf page containing list of names of successful candidates with their roll numbers will appear

6) Take a printout and save on the computer

Read more

In the same notification, the commission has also said that it will declare the results of SI/CPO (Tier-II) Examination-2015 on Tuesday, January 31, 2017.

Note: Check the SSC’s official website regularly for latest news and updates.

