ISL side Kerala Blasters FC confirm parting of ways with Rene Meulensteen

Indian Super League (ISL) side Kerala Blasters FC have parted ways with head coach Rene Meulensteen, the club confirmed on Tuesday.

The Kochi-based side, who are part-owned by legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, have failed to make much of an impact in the league despite making a number of high profile signings like Dimitar Berbatov, Wes Brown, Sandesh Jhingan and CK Vineeth before the start of the season.

They are currently eighth in the ISL standings having registered only one win in the last seven games, despite five of those games taking place in Kochi.

“I’d like to thank the management, staff, players and amazing fans for this experience and wish them well for the future,” said Meulensteen in a statement.

“The club likes to thank Rene for all the hard work in his time at the club. The replacement would be announced soon,” said Varun Tripuraneni, CEO of Kerala Blasters in a statement.

Assistant coach Thangboi Singto will remain temporarily in charge of proceedings until the club gets a suitable replacement for Meulensteen.

Kerala Blasters will play host to FC Pune City on January 4 before traveling to New Delhi to take on fellow strugglers Delhi Dynamos.