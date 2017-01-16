Cashless Gurgaon: DHBVN bills over Rs 15,000 to be accepted only through digital payments

Power distribution company Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) will accept electricity bill payments above Rs 15,000 only through cashless modes and online transfer. The decision has been taken to provide a push to cashless transactions in the state.

The decision will be implemented in two phases. In the first phase, payments exceeding Rs 25,000 in urban and rural areas would be accepted up to March 31 only through Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) or National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) or any other online payments, a discom spokesperson said. Earlier, the cash payment limit was reduced from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 50,000.

In the second phase that will come into effect from April 1, bills exceeding Rs 15,000 would be accepted only through digital modes. The decision is applicable to both urban and rural areas. Payment made through digital modes such as net banking, credit and debit cards would be considered at par with RTGS and NEFT, the spokesperson said.

“The decision has been taken to give a push to cashless transactions. It is also to abide by the guidelines of Haryana electricity regulatory commission,” RK Batra, direction operations, DHVBN, said. He said payments through cheques have been stopped after there were several complaints of cheques being dishonoured.

The discom caters to power distribution in 11 districts of southern Haryana, including Gurgaon.

In Gurgaon, the discom receives maximum payments through digital modes. Naveen Kumar Verma, superintending engineer (operations), DHBVN, Gurgaon, said the discom received more than Rs 400 crore as revenue per month of which only Rs 50 crore was paid in cash.

“The option of payment through online modes was already there. We have also started mobile wallet payment and people have opted for this facility too,” Verma said.