Gurgaon: CNG car catches fire in Sector 60, 3 dead

Three men were burnt to death on Thursday night when the CNG car they were travelling in caught fire near Ullawas village in Sector 60, near the Golf Course extension road.

The three were identified as Gajender, 28, Devender, 38, and Narender, 25, all residents of Palra village. The three of them were close friends, said Pramod Kumar, a former sarpanch of Palra village.

The police at Badshahpur police station said that a technical fault appeared to be the reason behind the fire. The police were informed about the incident by a passerby at 10.17pm and they rushed to the spot immediately, an official said.

The fire brigade was called by police constable Hansraj at 10.27pm and it took about 25 minutes for the fire tenders to reach the spot. By then, 80% of the car had been burnt, including the three occupants, said Chandan, an eyewitness, who lives near the spot.

As per eyewitnesses, Gajender and Narender had lost consciousness when smoke started emanating from the vehicle. Devender had tried to get out of the car but could not do so because the central locking system was jammed.

The police said that the trio was travelling from Ullawas to Berhampur road when the incident took place.

“All three were friends and were travelling together in Devender’s silver Esteem,” said Mahavir Raghav, Devender’s relative.

Initial investigation revealed that the car had caught fire due to leakage of CNG gas. All three were married and had left Palra village around 4pm, sources said.

Sources said that the trio had also purchased liquor from a vend in Nurpur village, and it is likely that they had consumed it in the meanwhile. He said the police had reached the spot before fire brigade and tried to douse the fire.

Villagers said that Devender belonged to an affluent landowning family from the village and his father is an ex-serviceman. He had three daughters and a son and worked as a realtor and agriculturist.

Gajender had a business of flax signboards and has two children and was relatively well off. Narender worked as a daily wager and he got married in February.

The Badshahpur police said that action has been initiated under Section 174 of the IPC. The families of the victim are in shock and the entire village is mourning their untimely death, said Pramod Kumar.