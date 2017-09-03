Gurgaon: Fresco introduces community fridge to fill hungry stomachs

With a view to reach out to the poor and needy and provide them food, members of residents’ welfare association (RWA) of Fresco Apartment, Sector 50 has introduced the concept of a community fridge. Under this initiative, the residents would bid to ensure that no needy person goes hungry in the society. The community fridge has been kept at the society’s gate, so that it is easily accessible to the needy.

The community food project, titled Any Time Food (ATF), is the product of collaboration between Kadam, a social responsibility group of Fresco Apartments and Lioness Club Sampoorna, Suncity, Gurgaon. The sole motive behind this initiative is to provide food to the poor and those from economically weaker sections of the society.

The community fridge was installed at Suncity Township in July.

The refrigerator is left at the main gate of the society and residents are encouraged to leave food packets for the needy. The food service is available 24x7.

Residents are also encouraged to pack and leave leftover or surplus food items from parties, get-togethers and other events, so that they could be used to satiate the hunger pangs of the needy.

The RWA members said the initiative will also encourage residents to get into the habit of preserving leftover food as opposed to dumping them in the trash bin or purchase food items to pitch in for the cause.

“Any surplus food could be put in the fridge with a sticker mentioning the date (when they were left) and the type of food. Anyone can contribute to this noble cause and derive happiness by putting food items in the fridge. Any person who needs food can reach into the fridge and take whatever he/she wants. This food ATF project is a unique in itself and is aimed at filling empty stomachs,” Mamta Agarwal, member, Lioness Club Sampoorna, said.

“Excess food prepared by residents goes waste every day. This especially happens at get-togethers, which are frequent in a society as large as this. This society has over 650 occupied flats and residents can spare enough surplus food to fill empty stomachs. The community refrigerator will give residents an opportunity to make sure that the food is not wasted and could be used to feed the poor and needy,” Nilesh Tandon, president, RWA, said.

He said residents are being encouraged to keep the surplus food properly wrapped or packed for taking away, put a sticker on them indicating the date they were left in the fridge along with a brief description of what’s in the wrapper or packets. Those wanting to donate food are encouraged to leave them in small packets.

“There are times when we wish to hand out or donate food on special occasions or in memory of our departed loved ones. This initiative will not only enable us to do that, but also connect with the needy,” Tandon said.

This initiative is not only meant for people living on the street, as anyone battling hunger pangs can reach into the fridge and help themselves.

RWA members said this initiative will also encourage residents nearby localities to donate quality food and the food packets will have tags mentioning the date of preparation and a few words on what’s inside.

“This is a small step towards addressing the global problem of hunger and food waste management. Our community fridge will ensure that surplus food from 500 households of Fresco reaches the underprivileged, in a dignified manner, rather than going waste,” Amit Gupta, a member of Kadam, said.