5 militants, 1 IAF commando killed in J-K’s Bandipora; army says operations still on

Five militants and an Indian Air Force commando were killed, and an army soldier injured in an encounter in Bandipora district of north Kashmir on Saturday evening, army said.

The encounter broke out when security forces carried out cordoned and search operations in a village after receiving intelligence inputs about the presence of militants in the area.

The operations were launched a day after a police officer and a militant were killed in a shootout in Zakura, on the outskirts of Srinagar. The Security forces also capture one of the two attackers.

Director general of state police SP Vaid tweeted the joint operation by police, army and CRPF is underway at Chandergeer Hajin area of Badipora.

Great success for security forces! So far 5 terrorists have been eliminated at Hajin Bandipore by a joint operation of @JmuKmrPolice, @crpfindia and Army. https://t.co/MC4Wgy0Oxl — Shesh Paul Vaid (@spvaid) November 18, 2017

“Five terrorists killed so far. Operation continues,” a Srinagar-based army spokesperson said.

He added that an IAF Garud soldier was killed and one army man was injured.

Garud is an elite unit of the IAF.

For the first time in the history of Kashmir conflict, two IAF commandos (belonging to the Garud) were killed in combat with militants last month. Prior to that IAF personnel were attacked and killed in Kashmir but not while participating in an operation.

Garud commandos are trained to guard air force bases, besides fighting insurgents and participating in search and rescue operations.

The need for a specialised team of air force commandos was felt after militants tried to attack two air bases in Jammu and Kashmir in 2001.

Garud commandos led the operation against militants who targeted the Pathankot air base in January 2016, one of the worst attacks on an IAF station that killed seven people, including three security personnel.