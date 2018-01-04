Ban on begging in Hyderabad extended for two months

Police today issued orders extending the ban on begging in the city for two more months.

The orders were first issued on November 8, 2017 for two months prohibits begging in the state capital.

The city police had then said the practice was “causing nuisance, annoyance, embarrassment, obstruction to the free movement of and danger to the vehicular traffic as well as pedestrians affecting the public order”.

Besides setting up homes for beggars, the Telangana prisons department has announced Rs 500 reward for those providing information about location of beggars in the city.

In a separate notification, Police Commissioner V V Srinivas Rao banned unauthorised flying activities of remotely controlled drones, para-gliders and micro-light aircraft in the city limits.

The order will be in force for one month from January 7, it added.