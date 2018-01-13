4 dead including senior ONGC manager as chopper crashes off Mumbai coast, 3 missing

A helicopter carrying seven people, including five ONGC employees, crashed off Mumbai’s coast on Saturday. Four bodies have been recovered, the Coast Guard said.

The Pawan Hans chopper went missing after it took off from Juhu airport at 10:20am in Mumbai. The oil firm’s sources said the helicopter was in touch with air traffic control till an ONGC checkpoint ‘Papa’, but it lost contact 15 minutes later 30 nautical miles offshore.

According to sources, the helicopter — a Dauphin N3, bearing registration number VT-PWA — was on a normal sortie and was supposed to reach the oil rig at Bombay High at 11am.

The bodies of deputy general manager Pankaj Garg and VK Bindu Lal Babu were recovered near the debris of the chopper. R Saravanan, PN Sreenivasan, Jose Anthony, and pilots Captain Ohatkar and Captain Katoch were also on board.

The Navy said it had deployed its stealth frigate INS Teg for the search operation while surveillance aircraft P8i is also being press into service.

“A Dornier aircraft and helicopters from Daman (near Dahanu) have also been launched,” a Coast Guard spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that “some debris has been located”, but did not say if it belonged to the chopper.

Union petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan tweeted: “Spoke to Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and requested for help from Coast Guard and other agencies in the search and rescue operations; CMD ONGC has rushed to Mumbai.”

@indiannavy and @IndiaCoastGuard are extending all possible assistance in the #SAR Search and Rescue of @ONGC_ helicopter and pax on board. Wish for their safety. @DefenceMinIndia @dpradhanbjp — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) January 13, 2018

In 2003, dozens were feared dead when an ONGC helicopter crashed into the sea on its way to an offshore exploration site.

